In cognitive psychology, a heuristic allowing people to make quick judgments using little information is referred to as a:
A
algorithm
B
representativeness heuristic
C
anchoring heuristic
D
availability heuristic
Step 1: Understand the concept of heuristics in cognitive psychology. Heuristics are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb that simplify decision-making and problem-solving processes.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the options provided: an algorithm is a step-by-step procedure that guarantees a solution; the representativeness heuristic involves judging probabilities based on how much something resembles a typical case; the availability heuristic involves estimating likelihood based on how easily examples come to mind; the anchoring heuristic involves relying heavily on an initial piece of information (the 'anchor') when making decisions.
Step 3: Identify which heuristic specifically allows people to make quick judgments using little information. This heuristic uses an initial reference point to make estimates or decisions quickly.
Step 4: Recognize that the anchoring heuristic fits this description because it involves making quick judgments based on an initial anchor or starting point, even if that information is limited.
Step 5: Conclude that the heuristic described in the problem is the anchoring heuristic, as it best matches the definition of making quick judgments using little information.
