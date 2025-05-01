Which of the following best illustrates the concept of the availability bias in cognitive psychology?
A
Carefully weighing all possible outcomes before making a decision
B
Preferring to choose options that are presented first in a list
C
Overestimating the likelihood of airplane accidents after seeing news reports about a recent crash
D
Ignoring new information that contradicts your existing beliefs
1
Understand that availability bias is a cognitive bias where people estimate the likelihood of an event based on how easily examples come to mind, often influenced by recent or vivid information.
Review each option and identify whether it involves making judgments based on easily recalled information rather than objective analysis.
Recognize that 'carefully weighing all possible outcomes before making a decision' reflects a rational decision-making process, not availability bias.
Note that 'preferring to choose options that are presented first in a list' relates to a different bias called the primacy effect, not availability bias.
Identify that 'overestimating the likelihood of airplane accidents after seeing news reports about a recent crash' perfectly illustrates availability bias, as the recent vivid example makes the event seem more common than it is.
