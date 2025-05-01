According to cognitive psychology, the inner defender would be least likely to blame our problems on which of the following?
A
Unfair treatment by others
B
Difficult circumstances created by external factors
C
The actions of authority figures
D
Our own personal choices and behaviors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the 'inner defender' in cognitive psychology, which refers to the mental mechanism that protects our self-esteem by attributing problems to external causes rather than internal ones.
Identify the types of causes the inner defender tends to blame: typically, it points to external factors such as unfair treatment by others, difficult circumstances, or actions of authority figures.
Recognize that the inner defender is least likely to blame problems on internal causes, such as our own personal choices and behaviors, because admitting internal fault can threaten self-esteem.
Compare each option given in the problem to see which aligns with external attribution (blaming outside factors) and which aligns with internal attribution (blaming oneself).
Conclude that the inner defender would be least likely to blame 'our own personal choices and behaviors' because this involves internal attribution, which the inner defender avoids.
