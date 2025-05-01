In Herzberg's two-factor theory of motivation, which of the following would be considered an example of a hygiene factor?
A
Challenging work
B
Recognition for achievement
C
Opportunities for advancement
D
Salary
Understand Herzberg's two-factor theory, which divides workplace factors into two categories: hygiene factors and motivators. Hygiene factors are related to the work environment and can cause dissatisfaction if missing, but do not necessarily motivate if present.
Identify examples of hygiene factors, which typically include salary, company policies, working conditions, and job security. These factors prevent dissatisfaction but do not lead to higher motivation.
Recognize motivators, which are factors related to the nature of the work itself, such as challenging work, recognition for achievement, and opportunities for advancement. These factors increase job satisfaction and motivation.
Compare the given options to these categories: challenging work, recognition for achievement, and opportunities for advancement are motivators, while salary is a hygiene factor.
Conclude that salary is the correct example of a hygiene factor in Herzberg's two-factor theory because it relates to the work environment and prevents dissatisfaction.
