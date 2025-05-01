Which of the following best describes the interactionist perspective on emotion?
A
Emotions result from the interaction between physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation of that arousal.
B
Emotions are determined only by the cognitive appraisal of a situation.
C
Emotions are learned through social observation and reinforcement.
D
Emotions are solely the result of physiological changes in the body.
Understand that the interactionist perspective on emotion emphasizes the combination of both physiological and cognitive factors in the experience of emotion.
Recognize that this perspective suggests emotions arise when physiological arousal occurs and the individual cognitively interprets or appraises this arousal in context.
Compare this with other perspectives: the cognitive-only view focuses solely on appraisal, the learning perspective emphasizes social learning, and the physiological-only view attributes emotions purely to bodily changes.
Identify that the interactionist perspective integrates these elements, highlighting that neither physiological arousal nor cognitive interpretation alone fully explains emotional experience.
Conclude that the best description of the interactionist perspective is that emotions result from the interaction between physiological arousal and cognitive interpretation of that arousal.
