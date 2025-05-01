According to Frederick Herzberg's theory, which of the following best explains what motivates employees in the workplace?
A
Motivation is driven solely by external rewards and punishments.
B
Motivation is influenced by two factors: hygiene factors and motivators, where hygiene factors prevent dissatisfaction and motivators encourage satisfaction.
C
Emotional responses are determined by the simultaneous occurrence of arousal and emotion.
D
Emotions are the result of physiological arousal followed by cognitive interpretation.
Step 1: Understand that Frederick Herzberg's theory is known as the Two-Factor Theory or Motivation-Hygiene Theory, which explains employee motivation in the workplace.
Step 2: Identify the two key factors in Herzberg's theory: hygiene factors and motivators. Hygiene factors are elements that prevent dissatisfaction but do not necessarily motivate employees, such as salary, work conditions, and company policies.
Step 3: Recognize that motivators are factors that truly encourage employees to perform better and feel satisfied, such as achievement, recognition, responsibility, and opportunities for growth.
Step 4: Differentiate Herzberg's theory from other theories that focus solely on external rewards or physiological/emotional processes, noting that Herzberg emphasizes both preventing dissatisfaction and promoting satisfaction through different factors.
Step 5: Conclude that according to Herzberg, motivation in the workplace is best explained by the interaction of hygiene factors (which prevent dissatisfaction) and motivators (which encourage satisfaction).
