Step 1: Understand the basic definitions of classical conditioning and operant conditioning. Classical conditioning involves learning through the association of two stimuli, where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
Step 2: Recognize that operant conditioning involves learning through the consequences of behavior, where behaviors are strengthened or weakened based on reinforcement or punishment following the behavior.
Step 3: Identify that in classical conditioning, the focus is on involuntary, automatic responses (like salivation), whereas operant conditioning deals with voluntary behaviors that are influenced by their consequences.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these definitions: the correct distinction is that classical conditioning is about stimulus-stimulus associations, and operant conditioning is about behavior-consequence associations.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the one stating that classical conditioning involves learning through the association of two stimuli, while operant conditioning involves learning through the consequences of behavior.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah