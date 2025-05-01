Which of the following is NOT part of Albert Bandura's social cognitive theory?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Reciprocal determinism
C
Observational learning
D
Self-efficacy
Step 1: Understand the core components of Albert Bandura's social cognitive theory. This theory emphasizes the importance of observational learning, imitation, and modeling in behavior acquisition.
Step 2: Identify key concepts within Bandura's theory, such as 'reciprocal determinism,' which refers to the dynamic interaction between a person, their behavior, and the environment.
Step 3: Recognize 'self-efficacy' as a central concept in Bandura's theory, describing an individual's belief in their ability to succeed in specific situations or accomplish a task.
Step 4: Compare the options given: 'Reciprocal determinism,' 'Observational learning,' and 'Self-efficacy' are all integral parts of Bandura's theory.
Step 5: Note that 'Classical conditioning' is a learning process associated with Pavlov and behaviorism, not Bandura's social cognitive theory, making it the correct answer as the concept NOT part of Bandura's theory.
