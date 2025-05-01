In social psychology, what is the term for the conflict that arises when an individual experiences incompatible demands from roles associated with two or more different statuses?
A
Social facilitation
B
Groupthink
C
Role strain
D
Role conflict
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the problem: it involves conflict arising from incompatible demands related to different social roles or statuses.
Recall definitions of the given terms: Social facilitation refers to improved performance in the presence of others; Groupthink is a group decision-making problem; Role strain involves difficulty within a single role.
Understand that the problem describes conflict between roles from different statuses, which is distinct from role strain (conflict within one role).
Recognize that the term for conflict between roles from different statuses is 'Role conflict'.
Conclude that the correct term describing this situation is 'Role conflict', as it specifically addresses incompatible demands from multiple social roles.
