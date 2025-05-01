Which of the following is an example of a social role that a person may have?
A
Emotion
B
Introvert
C
Intelligence
D
Teacher
1
Understand the concept of a social role: A social role refers to the expected behavior, responsibilities, and norms associated with a particular position or status in a social context.
Identify the options given: Emotion, Introvert, Intelligence, and Teacher.
Analyze each option to see if it fits the definition of a social role: Emotions are feelings, introvert is a personality trait, intelligence is a cognitive ability, and teacher is a position with specific social expectations and responsibilities.
Recognize that 'Teacher' is the only option that represents a social role because it involves a set of behaviors and duties expected by society in an educational context.
Conclude that the correct example of a social role from the options provided is 'Teacher'.
