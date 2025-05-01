Which of the following is most likely to impair a salesperson's potential for making a sale?
A
Maintaining strong eye contact with the customer
B
Actively listening to the customer's needs
C
Displaying a lack of confidence during the sales pitch
D
Demonstrating enthusiasm about the product
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of nonverbal and verbal communication in sales. Strong eye contact, active listening, and enthusiasm are generally positive behaviors that build rapport and trust with customers.
Step 2: Recognize that confidence is a key factor in persuasion and credibility. A salesperson who displays confidence is more likely to convince customers of the product's value.
Step 3: Analyze how a lack of confidence might affect the customer's perception. It can create doubt about the product and reduce the salesperson's ability to influence the customer's decision.
Step 4: Compare the options by considering which behavior would most negatively impact the sales process. While eye contact, listening, and enthusiasm support sales, lack of confidence undermines it.
Step 5: Conclude that displaying a lack of confidence during the sales pitch is most likely to impair a salesperson's potential for making a sale because it weakens trust and persuasion.
