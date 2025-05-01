Which of the following is true about illusory correlations in cognitive psychology?
A
Illusory correlations occur when people perceive a relationship between two variables even when no such relationship exists.
B
Illusory correlations only occur in individuals with clinical psychological disorders.
C
Illusory correlations are a result of accurate statistical analysis of data.
D
Illusory correlations refer to the tendency to forget information over time.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of illusory correlation in cognitive psychology. Illusory correlation refers to the phenomenon where people perceive a relationship between two variables even when no actual relationship exists.
Step 2: Recognize that illusory correlations are common cognitive biases and are not limited to individuals with clinical psychological disorders. They can occur in anyone as part of normal cognitive processing.
Step 3: Note that illusory correlations are not the result of accurate statistical analysis. Instead, they arise from cognitive biases, such as selective attention or memory, which distort perception of relationships.
Step 4: Differentiate illusory correlations from other psychological concepts, such as forgetting information over time, which relates to memory decay rather than perception of relationships.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that illusory correlations occur when people perceive a relationship between two variables even when no such relationship exists.
