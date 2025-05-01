Which of the following is an example of accommodation in cognitive psychology?
A
A child ignores new information that does not fit their current understanding.
B
A child changes their existing schema for dogs after encountering a cat and realizing not all furry animals are dogs.
C
A child calls every four-legged animal a dog, even after seeing a horse.
D
A child repeats a word after hearing it from a parent.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accommodation in cognitive psychology, which refers to the process of modifying existing cognitive schemas or creating new ones when new information cannot be assimilated into existing schemas.
Review each option and identify whether the child is changing their existing schema or simply ignoring or misapplying information.
Recognize that ignoring new information or calling all four-legged animals dogs without change reflects assimilation, not accommodation.
Identify that repeating a word is related to language learning but does not involve changing cognitive schemas.
Conclude that the example where the child changes their existing schema for dogs after encountering a cat demonstrates accommodation, as it shows adaptation of the schema to fit new information.
