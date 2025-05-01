Events A and B are mutually exclusive. Which of the following statements is also true?
A
B
C
D
Understand the definition of mutually exclusive events: Two events A and B are mutually exclusive if they cannot occur at the same time. This means the probability of both A and B happening together is zero.
Recall the formula for the probability of the union of two events: \(P(A \cup B) = P(A) + P(B) - P(A \cap B)\).
Since A and B are mutually exclusive, substitute \(P(A \cap B) = 0\) into the formula, simplifying it to \(P(A \cup B) = P(A) + P(B)\).
Consider the conditional probability \(P(A|B)\), which is defined as \(P(A|B) = \frac{P(A \cap B)}{P(B)}\). Because \(P(A \cap B) = 0\), this implies \(P(A|B) = 0\) (assuming \(P(B) > 0\)).
Conclude that the statement \(P(A \cap B) = 0\) is true for mutually exclusive events, while the other statements either do not hold or are not necessarily true.
