Which of the following statements about fast mapping is correct?
A
Fast mapping requires repeated and extensive exposure to a word before learning occurs.
B
Fast mapping is unrelated to vocabulary development in children.
C
Fast mapping is a process exclusive to adult language acquisition.
D
Fast mapping refers to the ability to quickly learn the meaning of a new word after minimal exposure.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of fast mapping. Fast mapping is a cognitive process observed primarily in children, where they quickly form an initial association between a new word and its meaning after very limited exposure.
Step 2: Evaluate the first statement: 'Fast mapping requires repeated and extensive exposure to a word before learning occurs.' This contradicts the definition of fast mapping, which emphasizes minimal exposure, so this statement is incorrect.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Fast mapping is unrelated to vocabulary development in children.' Since fast mapping is a key mechanism by which children rapidly acquire new vocabulary, this statement is also incorrect.
Step 4: Evaluate the third statement: 'Fast mapping is a process exclusive to adult language acquisition.' Fast mapping is primarily observed in children during early language development, so this statement is incorrect as well.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding of fast mapping is that it refers to the ability to quickly learn the meaning of a new word after minimal exposure, which aligns with the final provided statement.
