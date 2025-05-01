According to research in cultural psychology, people in ________ cultures exhibit less social loafing than people in ________ cultures.
A
collectivist; individualist
B
low-context; high-context
C
urban; rural
D
individualist; collectivist
Step 1: Understand the concept of social loafing, which refers to the tendency of individuals to exert less effort when working in a group compared to when working alone.
Step 2: Recognize the difference between collectivist and individualist cultures. Collectivist cultures emphasize group goals, interdependence, and social harmony, while individualist cultures emphasize personal goals and independence.
Step 3: Consider how cultural values influence social loafing. In collectivist cultures, people are more motivated to contribute to the group because of their strong identification with the group and concern for group success.
Step 4: In contrast, in individualist cultures, people may feel less accountable to the group and thus may be more prone to social loafing since personal effort is less tied to group outcomes.
Step 5: Conclude that research in cultural psychology shows that people in collectivist cultures exhibit less social loafing than people in individualist cultures.
