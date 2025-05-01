In cultural psychology, which term best describes the influence of an individual's environmental and social experiences on their psychological development?
A
Enculturation
B
Classical conditioning
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Genetic predisposition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the influence of environmental and social experiences on psychological development.
Understand that 'classical conditioning' refers to a learning process involving associations between stimuli, which is more about behavior than broad psychological development.
Recognize that 'cognitive dissonance' involves the mental discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs, not the developmental influence of culture or environment.
Know that 'genetic predisposition' relates to inherited traits and biological factors, rather than environmental or social experiences.
Conclude that 'enculturation' is the term that best fits because it describes how individuals learn and internalize the values, norms, and behaviors of their culture through environmental and social experiences.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah