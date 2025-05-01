Which cognitive theorist emphasized the importance of cultural context in cognitive development?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
B.F. Skinner
C
Jean Piaget
D
Lev Vygotsky
1
Identify the key concept in the question: the importance of cultural context in cognitive development.
Recall the main contributions of each theorist listed: Sigmund Freud focused on psychosexual stages, B.F. Skinner on behaviorism and operant conditioning, Jean Piaget on stages of cognitive development independent of culture, and Lev Vygotsky on sociocultural theory.
Understand that Lev Vygotsky emphasized how social interaction and cultural tools influence cognitive development, highlighting the role of culture and language.
Compare the focus of each theorist to the concept of cultural context to determine which aligns best with the question.
Conclude that Lev Vygotsky is the cognitive theorist who emphasized the importance of cultural context in cognitive development.
