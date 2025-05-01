In evolutionary psychology, the field is best defined as the study of how what influences human behavior and mental processes?
Natural selection has shaped psychological adaptations that helped solve recurrent survival and reproductive problems
Reinforcement and punishment histories fully account for learning and behavior across the lifespan
Early childhood experiences and parental attachment patterns determine adult personality traits
Cultural norms and social institutions are the primary causes of universal cognitive mechanisms
Step 1: Understand the core focus of evolutionary psychology, which is to explain human behavior and mental processes through the lens of evolution and natural selection.
Step 2: Recognize that evolutionary psychology posits that psychological traits are adaptations shaped by natural selection to solve problems related to survival and reproduction.
Step 3: Differentiate evolutionary psychology from other perspectives, such as behaviorism (which emphasizes reinforcement and punishment), developmental psychology (which focuses on early experiences and attachment), and cultural psychology (which highlights cultural norms and social institutions).
Step 4: Identify that the correct definition emphasizes the role of natural selection in shaping psychological adaptations that address recurrent survival and reproductive challenges.
Step 5: Conclude that evolutionary psychology studies how natural selection has influenced psychological mechanisms that are universal and have evolved to solve specific adaptive problems.
