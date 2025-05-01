In the context of social psychology, why is assertive communication considered an effective strategy?
A
It relies on passive behavior to maintain harmony in social situations.
B
It involves dominating conversations to ensure one's viewpoint is accepted.
C
It encourages people to avoid conflict by remaining silent about their true feelings.
D
It allows individuals to express their needs and opinions clearly while respecting the rights of others.
Step 1: Understand the concept of assertive communication in social psychology. Assertive communication is a style where individuals express their thoughts, feelings, and needs openly and honestly, while also respecting others' rights and opinions.
Step 2: Contrast assertive communication with other communication styles such as passive, aggressive, and passive-aggressive. Passive communication involves avoiding expressing one's needs, aggressive communication involves dominating or disrespecting others, and passive-aggressive communication involves indirect expression of negative feelings.
Step 3: Recognize why assertive communication is effective: it balances self-expression with respect for others, which helps maintain healthy social interactions and reduces misunderstandings or conflicts.
Step 4: Analyze the incorrect options: passive behavior avoids conflict but can lead to unmet needs; dominating conversations disregards others' rights; avoiding conflict by silence suppresses true feelings, which can cause resentment.
Step 5: Conclude that assertive communication is effective because it allows individuals to clearly express their needs and opinions while respecting others, promoting mutual understanding and positive social relationships.
