In social psychology, what is the term for the grouping of gestures, facial expressions, and postures that convey nonverbal communication?
A
Social scripts
B
Verbal cues
C
Body language
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key components described in the problem: gestures, facial expressions, and postures.
Understand that these components are forms of communication that do not involve spoken words, which is known as nonverbal communication.
Recall the term in social psychology that specifically refers to the combination of gestures, facial expressions, and postures used to convey messages without words.
Eliminate options that do not fit the description: 'Social scripts' refer to expected behaviors in social situations, 'Verbal cues' involve spoken language, and 'Cognitive dissonance' relates to psychological discomfort from conflicting beliefs.
Conclude that the correct term for this grouping of nonverbal signals is 'Body language.'
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah