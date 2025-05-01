Which characteristic is commonly observed among children who have older parents?
A
Lower likelihood of secure attachment
B
Increased risk of early-onset puberty
C
Higher verbal intelligence scores
D
Greater incidence of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on characteristics commonly observed in children with older parents. This involves considering developmental, cognitive, and psychological outcomes linked to parental age.
Step 2: Review research findings related to parental age and child development. Studies often examine variables such as attachment security, cognitive abilities, behavioral disorders, and physical development milestones.
Step 3: Analyze evidence regarding attachment security in children of older parents. Research generally does not show a lower likelihood of secure attachment specifically linked to older parental age.
Step 4: Consider cognitive outcomes, particularly verbal intelligence. Research indicates that children of older parents tend to have higher verbal intelligence scores, possibly due to environmental factors like more resources or parental experience.
Step 5: Evaluate the association between older parental age and risks of disorders such as ADHD or early-onset puberty. While some studies suggest increased risks for certain conditions, the most consistently observed characteristic is higher verbal intelligence scores.
