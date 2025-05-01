Sleep is essential for the human body to do which of the following?
A
Increase calorie consumption
B
Repair and restore tissues and cells
C
Eliminate the need for hydration
D
Prevent all forms of illness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of sleep in human physiology by reviewing its primary functions, such as tissue repair, memory consolidation, and energy restoration.
Evaluate each option by considering scientific evidence: for example, sleep does not primarily increase calorie consumption, so this option is less likely.
Consider the option 'Repair and restore tissues and cells' by recalling that during sleep, the body undergoes processes like protein synthesis and cell regeneration, which are crucial for healing and maintenance.
Analyze the option 'Eliminate the need for hydration' and recognize that hydration needs are independent of sleep, so this is not a correct function of sleep.
Review the option 'Prevent all forms of illness' and understand that while sleep supports immune function, it does not prevent all illnesses, making this option too broad and inaccurate.
