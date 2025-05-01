Determining the outcome of a hypothetical scenario where and are variables that can change independently
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the cognitive development stages relevant to the problem. School-age children (typically 6-12 years old) are usually in the Concrete Operational Stage, where they can think logically about concrete events but struggle with abstract or hypothetical concepts.
Step 2: Recognize that adolescents (typically 12 years and older) enter the Formal Operational Stage, which allows them to think abstractly, reason logically about hypothetical situations, and manipulate variables mentally.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the problem: recalling childhood events, learning to read basic words, and understanding simple cause-and-effect are skills generally mastered by school-age children, so these are not unique to adolescents.
Step 4: Focus on the ability to determine the outcome of a hypothetical scenario involving variables x and y that can change independently. This requires abstract thinking and understanding of hypothetical-deductive reasoning, which is characteristic of adolescents in the Formal Operational Stage.
Step 5: Conclude that the problem involving hypothetical variables and independent changes is solvable by adolescents but typically not by school-age children, highlighting the developmental progression in cognitive abilities.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah