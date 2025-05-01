Which of the following is most likely a problem for a child with developmental dyslexia?
A
Deficits in visual acuity
B
Impaired ability to understand spoken language
C
Difficulty recognizing and decoding written words
D
Problems with gross motor coordination
Step 1: Understand the definition of developmental dyslexia. It is a specific learning disorder characterized primarily by difficulties with accurate and/or fluent word recognition and by poor spelling and decoding abilities.
Step 2: Recognize that developmental dyslexia is not typically associated with deficits in visual acuity (sharpness of vision) or gross motor coordination (large muscle movements). These are separate issues.
Step 3: Note that impaired ability to understand spoken language is more related to language comprehension disorders, not dyslexia, which mainly affects reading and decoding written words.
Step 4: Identify that the core problem in developmental dyslexia is difficulty recognizing and decoding written words, which affects reading fluency and comprehension.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, the difficulty recognizing and decoding written words is the most likely problem for a child with developmental dyslexia.
