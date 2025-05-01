According to Gordon Allport, when compared to childhood, adulthood is characterized as:
A
A period of increased psychological maturity and the development of a unique personal identity
B
A phase where personality traits are unstable and frequently change
C
A time when individuals are primarily shaped by external influences and social pressures
D
A stage dominated by biological drives and instinctual impulses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Gordon Allport's theory of personality development, which emphasizes the progression from childhood to adulthood in terms of psychological maturity and identity formation.
Recognize that Allport viewed adulthood as a period where individuals develop a unique personal identity, moving beyond the more externally influenced and unstable traits seen in childhood.
Contrast adulthood with childhood by noting that childhood is often marked by more fluctuating personality traits and stronger external social influences, whereas adulthood involves greater internal stability and self-definition.
Recall that Allport did not emphasize biological drives or instinctual impulses as dominant in adulthood; instead, he focused on maturity and personal growth.
Conclude that the correct characterization of adulthood according to Allport is a period of increased psychological maturity and the development of a unique personal identity.
