Which of the following best defines developmental psychology as it is studied in AP Psychology?
A
The scientific study of how people change physically, cognitively, and socially throughout the lifespan
B
The study of how the brain and nervous system influence behavior
C
The analysis of how individuals interact in groups and how society influences behavior
D
The investigation of abnormal behavior and mental disorders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that developmental psychology is a branch of psychology focused on changes across the lifespan, including physical, cognitive, and social development.
Step 2: Recognize that the key aspect of developmental psychology is the scientific study of how people grow and change from infancy through old age.
Step 3: Differentiate developmental psychology from other branches such as biological psychology (which studies brain and nervous system influences), social psychology (which studies group interactions and societal influences), and clinical psychology (which investigates abnormal behavior and mental disorders).
Step 4: Identify that the best definition will include the study of physical, cognitive, and social changes throughout the lifespan, emphasizing a broad and continuous perspective.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the one describing developmental psychology as the scientific study of how people change physically, cognitively, and socially throughout the lifespan.
