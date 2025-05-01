Understand that motor skill learning in developmental psychology is typically described in three distinct phases that reflect how a person progresses from initial learning to mastery.
Identify the first phase as the 'Cognitive' phase, where the learner is actively thinking about and understanding the task, often making many errors and requiring conscious effort.
Recognize the second phase as the 'Associative' phase, where the learner begins to refine the skill, making fewer errors and starting to link movements more smoothly.
Know that the third phase is the 'Autonomous' phase, where the skill becomes automatic and can be performed with little conscious thought, allowing for multitasking or focusing on other aspects.
Compare these phases to the other options given, noting that 'Encoding, storage, retrieval' relate to memory processes, 'Preconventional, conventional, postconventional' relate to moral development, and 'Sensorimotor, preoperational, concrete operational' relate to cognitive development stages, confirming that the correct sequence for motor skill learning is 'Cognitive, associative, autonomous'.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah