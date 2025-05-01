In developmental psychology, the way a child relates to others as he or she grows is best described as which of the following?
A
Physical development
B
Cognitive development
C
Moral development
D
Social development
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to child development. Physical development refers to changes in the body and brain, cognitive development involves changes in thinking and understanding, moral development concerns the growth of a sense of right and wrong, and social development focuses on how a child relates to others.
Step 2: Identify the aspect of development that specifically deals with interactions, relationships, and social skills as a child grows.
Step 3: Recognize that the question asks about how a child relates to others, which directly points to social interactions and relationships.
Step 4: Match the description to the correct developmental domain, which is social development, as it encompasses the child's ability to form relationships and interact with others.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, social development best describes the way a child relates to others as he or she grows.
