Which of the following is true regarding remarriage and blended families in the context of developmental psychology?
A
Remarriage eliminates the need for children to adjust to new family roles.
B
Children in blended families may experience adjustment challenges, but many adapt well over time with supportive parenting.
C
Remarriage always leads to improved academic performance for all children in blended families.
D
Blended families never face conflict between step-siblings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of remarriage and blended families within developmental psychology, focusing on how family dynamics change and affect children's development.
Recognize that remarriage introduces new family roles and relationships, which often require children to adjust to changes such as new parental figures and step-siblings.
Consider research findings that indicate children in blended families may face adjustment challenges, but with supportive parenting and time, many children adapt well to these changes.
Evaluate the incorrect statements by understanding that remarriage does not eliminate adjustment needs, does not guarantee improved academic performance for all children, and that conflicts between step-siblings can and do occur in blended families.
Conclude that the most accurate statement is that children in blended families may experience adjustment challenges but often adapt well over time with supportive parenting, reflecting the nuanced understanding developmental psychology provides about family transitions.
