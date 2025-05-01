Which of the following is an example of a roadblock to therapeutic communication?
A
Giving unsolicited advice
B
Empathic reflection
C
Open-ended questioning
D
Active listening
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of therapeutic communication, which involves techniques that promote understanding, trust, and rapport between a therapist and a client.
Step 2: Identify common effective communication techniques such as empathic reflection, open-ended questioning, and active listening, all of which encourage clients to express themselves freely.
Step 3: Recognize that a roadblock to therapeutic communication is any behavior that hinders open and honest dialogue, such as interrupting, judging, or giving unsolicited advice.
Step 4: Analyze the options given: empathic reflection, open-ended questioning, and active listening are facilitative techniques, while giving unsolicited advice can shut down communication or make the client feel misunderstood.
Step 5: Conclude that 'giving unsolicited advice' is a roadblock because it can interfere with the client's autonomy and the therapeutic relationship, making it the correct example of a communication barrier.
