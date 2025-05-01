Which of the following is a conclusion that can be drawn from the Yerkes-Dodson law?
A
High levels of arousal always lead to the best performance regardless of the task.
B
Performance is not affected by arousal levels.
C
Low levels of arousal are ideal for all types of tasks.
D
Optimal performance occurs at moderate levels of arousal, while very low or very high arousal can impair performance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Yerkes-Dodson law, which describes the relationship between arousal and performance, suggesting that performance improves with arousal up to a point, but then declines if arousal becomes too high.
Step 2: Recognize that the law implies an inverted U-shaped curve, where moderate arousal leads to optimal performance, while both low and high arousal levels can impair performance.
Step 3: Analyze the given options by comparing them to the Yerkes-Dodson principle: high arousal does not always lead to best performance, and performance is indeed affected by arousal levels.
Step 4: Identify that low arousal is not ideal for all tasks, as some tasks require a moderate level of arousal for best results.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation is that optimal performance occurs at moderate arousal levels, with very low or very high arousal impairing performance.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah