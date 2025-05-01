Which of the following best describes the main idea of drive theory in the context of emotion?
A
Emotions arise from physiological needs that create internal states of tension, motivating individuals to take action to reduce these drives and restore balance.
B
Emotions are the result of cognitive interpretations of physiological arousal and environmental cues.
C
Emotions are learned responses to external stimuli through conditioning and reinforcement.
D
Emotions are innate and universally expressed in the same way across all cultures.
Step 1: Understand that drive theory in psychology primarily focuses on how internal physiological needs create states of tension or drives within an individual.
Step 2: Recognize that these internal drives motivate behavior aimed at reducing the tension and restoring a state of balance or homeostasis.
Step 3: Note that in the context of emotion, drive theory suggests emotions arise as a result of these physiological needs and the motivation to satisfy them.
Step 4: Compare this with other theories of emotion, such as cognitive appraisal theories (which emphasize interpretation of arousal and environment), learning theories (which focus on conditioned responses), and universalist theories (which emphasize innate expressions).
Step 5: Conclude that the main idea of drive theory in emotion is that emotions are linked to physiological needs creating internal tension that motivates action to reduce the drive and restore balance.
