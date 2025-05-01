In the study of the structure of language, which term refers to the process by which we derive meaning from morphemes and words?
A
Pragmatics
B
Syntax
C
Phonology
D
Semantics
1
Understand that the question is asking about the process of deriving meaning from morphemes and words, which are the smallest units of meaning in language.
Recall the definitions of the given terms: Pragmatics relates to language use in context, Syntax concerns the arrangement of words and phrases to create sentences, Phonology deals with the sound systems of language.
Identify that Semantics is the branch of linguistics that studies meaning in language, specifically how meaning is derived from morphemes and words.
Match the concept of deriving meaning from morphemes and words to the term Semantics, as it directly addresses meaning rather than structure or sound.
Conclude that the correct term for the process of deriving meaning from morphemes and words is Semantics.
