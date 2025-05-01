In operant conditioning, extinction occurs when which of the following happens?
A
A behavior increases because it is followed by a reinforcer.
B
A neutral stimulus is repeatedly paired with an unconditioned stimulus until it elicits a conditioned response.
C
A behavior decreases because it is followed by a punisher.
D
A previously reinforced behavior decreases because reinforcement is no longer delivered following the response.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences, where behaviors are influenced by reinforcements or punishments.
Recognize that extinction in operant conditioning refers to the process where a previously reinforced behavior decreases over time.
Identify that extinction occurs specifically when the reinforcement that was previously given after a behavior is no longer provided.
Distinguish extinction from other processes such as punishment (which decreases behavior by adding an aversive consequence) and classical conditioning (which involves pairing stimuli, not reinforcement).
Conclude that extinction is defined as the decrease in a behavior because the reinforcement that maintained it is no longer delivered following the response.
