In operant conditioning, extinction occurs when which of the following happens?
A
A neutral stimulus is repeatedly paired with an unconditioned stimulus until it elicits a conditioned response.
B
A behavior decreases because it is followed by the presentation of an aversive stimulus (punishment).
C
A previously reinforced behavior decreases because reinforcement is withheld (the response is no longer followed by a reinforcing consequence).
D
A behavior increases because it is followed by the addition of a pleasant stimulus (positive reinforcement).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences where behaviors are influenced by reinforcements or punishments.
Step 2: Recognize that extinction in operant conditioning specifically refers to the process where a previously reinforced behavior decreases because the reinforcement is no longer provided.
Step 3: Differentiate extinction from other processes such as classical conditioning (pairing neutral and unconditioned stimuli), punishment (presentation of an aversive stimulus to decrease behavior), and positive reinforcement (adding a pleasant stimulus to increase behavior).
Step 4: Identify that extinction occurs when the behavior that was once followed by a reinforcing consequence is now no longer followed by that reinforcement, leading to a decrease in the behavior over time.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of extinction in operant conditioning is: 'A previously reinforced behavior decreases because reinforcement is withheld (the response is no longer followed by a reinforcing consequence).'
