Which psychological perspective emphasizes the evolution of behavior and mental processes through natural selection?
A
Humanistic psychology
B
Psychoanalytic psychology
C
Evolutionary psychology
D
Behavioral psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a psychological perspective that emphasizes the evolution of behavior and mental processes through natural selection.
Recall the main psychological perspectives and their focus areas: Humanistic psychology centers on personal growth and self-actualization; Psychoanalytic psychology focuses on unconscious motives; Behavioral psychology studies observable behavior and learning.
Understand that Evolutionary psychology specifically applies principles of natural selection and evolution to explain psychological traits and behaviors.
Match the description in the question to the perspective that studies how evolutionary processes shape behavior and mental processes, which is Evolutionary psychology.
Conclude that the correct answer is Evolutionary psychology because it uniquely emphasizes the role of natural selection in shaping behavior and mental processes.
