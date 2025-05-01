Which of the following statements is true regarding evolutionary developmental psychology?
A
It emphasizes how evolved psychological mechanisms interact with developmental processes across the lifespan.
B
It argues that all psychological traits are fixed at birth and do not change with age.
C
It focuses exclusively on adult behavior and ignores childhood development.
D
It claims that environmental influences have no impact on psychological development.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that evolutionary developmental psychology studies how evolved psychological mechanisms develop and change throughout a person's life, rather than being fixed or static.
Recognize that this field emphasizes the interaction between inherited traits (from evolution) and developmental processes, meaning it looks at how these traits manifest and adapt from infancy through adulthood.
Note that evolutionary developmental psychology does not claim that all psychological traits are fixed at birth; instead, it acknowledges that development and environmental factors play a role in shaping behavior.
Be aware that this approach considers the entire lifespan, including childhood and adulthood, rather than focusing exclusively on adult behavior.
Understand that environmental influences are important in this framework, as they interact with evolved mechanisms to influence psychological development.
