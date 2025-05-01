Cognitive neuroscience studies the relationships between which of the following pairs?
A
Cultural norms and language development
B
Genetic inheritance and social behavior
C
Brain processes and mental functions
D
Hormonal changes and emotional intelligence
1
Identify the key focus of cognitive neuroscience, which is the study of how brain activity relates to mental processes.
Understand that cognitive neuroscience bridges the gap between biology (brain processes) and psychology (mental functions such as perception, memory, and decision-making).
Review the given options and recognize that cultural norms and language development, genetic inheritance and social behavior, and hormonal changes and emotional intelligence are related to other fields like social psychology, behavioral genetics, and endocrinology respectively.
Conclude that the pair 'Brain processes and mental functions' best represents the core relationship studied in cognitive neuroscience.
Summarize that cognitive neuroscience specifically investigates how neural mechanisms underlie cognitive functions, making 'Brain processes and mental functions' the correct answer.
