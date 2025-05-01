In cognitive psychology, why is outlining information considered an effective organizational strategy for promoting deep processing?
A
Because it reduces the amount of information that needs to be learned by eliminating details.
B
Because it encourages rote memorization of isolated facts without context.
C
Because it relies solely on visual imagery rather than logical connections.
D
Because it helps individuals structure and relate concepts, enhancing understanding and memory retention.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of deep processing in cognitive psychology, which involves encoding information in a meaningful way to enhance long-term memory retention.
Step 2: Recognize that outlining information is an organizational strategy that helps structure material hierarchically, showing relationships between main ideas and supporting details.
Step 3: Analyze how this structured approach encourages active engagement with the material by connecting concepts logically rather than memorizing isolated facts.
Step 4: Consider that by relating concepts through an outline, individuals create meaningful associations, which facilitates better understanding and retrieval of information.
Step 5: Conclude that outlining promotes deep processing because it enhances comprehension and memory retention through meaningful organization, rather than reducing information, relying solely on visual imagery, or encouraging rote memorization.
