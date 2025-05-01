Which of the following best describes the difference between complicated grief and disenfranchised grief?
A
Complicated grief is a normal reaction to loss, while disenfranchised grief is considered a mental disorder.
B
Complicated grief is only experienced after the loss of a pet, whereas disenfranchised grief is only experienced after the loss of a family member.
C
Complicated grief is less severe than disenfranchised grief and typically resolves quickly.
D
Complicated grief involves prolonged and intense symptoms that interfere with daily functioning, while disenfranchised grief occurs when a person's loss is not socially recognized or supported.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of complicated grief. It refers to a prolonged and intense form of grief that significantly disrupts a person's ability to function in daily life. This type of grief goes beyond the typical mourning period and can impair emotional and social functioning.
Step 2: Understand the concept of disenfranchised grief. This type of grief occurs when a person's loss is not openly acknowledged, socially validated, or publicly mourned. Examples include losses that society may not recognize as significant, such as the death of an ex-spouse or a pet, or stigmatized losses.
Step 3: Compare the two concepts by focusing on their core differences. Complicated grief is characterized by the intensity and duration of symptoms, while disenfranchised grief is characterized by the social context and lack of recognition of the loss.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices by matching these definitions. The correct description should highlight that complicated grief involves prolonged, intense symptoms interfering with functioning, whereas disenfranchised grief involves a lack of social recognition or support for the loss.
Step 5: Conclude that the best answer is the one stating that complicated grief involves prolonged and intense symptoms that interfere with daily functioning, while disenfranchised grief occurs when a person's loss is not socially recognized or supported.
