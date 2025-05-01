What is the most common negative consequence that binge-drinking college students create for others?
A
Property damage
B
Sexual harassment
C
Physical assault
D
Interrupting others' sleep or study
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which focuses on the negative consequences of binge drinking among college students, specifically the impact on others around them.
Step 2: Review common negative consequences associated with binge drinking, such as property damage, sexual harassment, physical assault, and interruptions to others' sleep or study.
Step 3: Recognize that while serious consequences like property damage, sexual harassment, and physical assault do occur, the question asks for the most common negative consequence affecting others.
Step 4: Consider research findings in psychology and college health studies that identify interruptions to others' sleep or study as the most frequently reported negative consequence caused by binge-drinking students.
Step 5: Conclude that the most common negative consequence that binge-drinking college students create for others is interrupting others' sleep or study, as it occurs more frequently than the other listed consequences.
