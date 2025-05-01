In the context of workplace stress, which type of organizational change is most likely to result in employee resistance?
Minor changes that improve existing processes without affecting job roles
Changes that provide additional resources and support to employees
Major changes that significantly alter job roles or responsibilities
Changes that increase employee autonomy and decision-making power
Understand the concept of employee resistance in the context of workplace stress, which often arises when employees perceive changes as threats to their job security, roles, or routines.
Identify the types of organizational changes listed: minor process improvements, additional resources/support, major changes altering job roles, and increased autonomy.
Recognize that minor changes and added resources typically reduce stress or are easier to accept because they do not disrupt core job functions.
Consider that major changes significantly altering job roles or responsibilities can create uncertainty and fear, leading to higher resistance due to the perceived threat to employees' established work identity and security.
Conclude that among the options, major changes that significantly alter job roles or responsibilities are most likely to result in employee resistance because they challenge the status quo and require substantial adjustment.
