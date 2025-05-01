The three dimensions of attributions for people's behaviors are locus, controllability, and which of the following?
A
Intensity
B
Valence
C
Stability
D
Frequency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that attribution theory in psychology explains how people interpret and assign causes to behaviors and events.
Recognize that the three key dimensions of attributions are: locus (whether the cause is internal or external), controllability (whether the cause is under the person's control), and stability (whether the cause is stable or unstable over time).
Note that intensity, valence, and frequency are not considered primary dimensions in attribution theory for explaining behavior causes.
Recall that stability refers to whether the cause of behavior is consistent and enduring (stable) or temporary and changeable (unstable).
Conclude that the correct third dimension alongside locus and controllability is stability.
