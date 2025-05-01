In social psychology, how can media depictions of people shaking hands to greet each other influence learning about social norms?
A
They can reinforce the handshake as a culturally accepted greeting, leading viewers to adopt this behavior.
B
They can discourage viewers from using handshakes by portraying them as outdated.
C
They have no impact on viewers' understanding of greeting behaviors.
D
They only affect viewers who already practice handshaking and do not influence others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social norms, which are the accepted behaviors within a society or group that guide how individuals interact with each other.
Step 2: Recognize that media depictions serve as a form of observational learning, where individuals learn behaviors by watching others, especially in social contexts.
Step 3: Analyze how seeing people shake hands in media can signal that this behavior is common and accepted, thus reinforcing the handshake as a social norm.
Step 4: Consider the psychological process of modeling, where viewers may imitate behaviors they observe in media if those behaviors are portrayed positively or frequently.
Step 5: Conclude that media depictions can influence learning about social norms by encouraging viewers to adopt the handshake as a culturally accepted greeting through repeated exposure and positive portrayal.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah