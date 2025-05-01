Which of the following is the best example of social learning?
A
A child learns to tie their shoes by watching their older sibling do it.
B
A student memorizes vocabulary words by reading them repeatedly.
C
A person develops a fear of heights after experiencing a fall.
D
An adult solves a puzzle by trial and error without any outside influence.
1
Understand the concept of social learning, which involves learning behaviors through observing and imitating others, rather than through direct experience alone.
Identify the key element in each option: whether the learning occurs by watching others (social learning) or through individual experience or repetition.
Analyze the first option: a child learns to tie their shoes by watching their older sibling. This clearly involves observation and imitation, which fits the definition of social learning.
Compare the other options: memorizing vocabulary by repetition is individual learning, developing fear after a fall is classical conditioning (learning from direct experience), and solving a puzzle by trial and error is individual problem-solving without social influence.
Conclude that the best example of social learning is the child learning to tie shoes by watching their sibling, as it directly involves learning through observation of another person.
