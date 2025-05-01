Which of the following explains one barrier to cross-cultural relationships?
A
Cross-cultural relationships are never affected by stereotypes.
B
People from different cultures typically have identical values and beliefs.
C
Shared cultural backgrounds always guarantee successful relationships.
D
Differences in communication styles can lead to misunderstandings between individuals from different cultures.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cross-cultural relationships involve individuals from different cultural backgrounds, which can influence their interactions and perceptions.
Recognize that stereotypes are generalized beliefs about groups that can negatively impact relationships, so the statement 'Cross-cultural relationships are never affected by stereotypes' is incorrect.
Acknowledge that people from different cultures often have different values and beliefs, so the statement 'People from different cultures typically have identical values and beliefs' is false.
Note that shared cultural backgrounds do not always guarantee successful relationships because other factors like communication and personal differences play a role, making the statement 'Shared cultural backgrounds always guarantee successful relationships' inaccurate.
Identify that differences in communication styles—such as language use, nonverbal cues, and conversational norms—can create misunderstandings, which is a key barrier to cross-cultural relationships.
