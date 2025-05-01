Which of the following is NOT an example of a relationship behavior in social psychology?
A
Solving a complex math equation independently
B
Engaging in active listening during a conversation with a partner
C
Compromising with a roommate about household chores
D
Offering emotional support to a friend during a difficult time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'relationship behavior' in social psychology. Relationship behaviors are actions that involve interaction, communication, and emotional exchange between individuals, which help build or maintain social connections.
Step 2: Review each option and identify whether it involves interaction or social exchange with another person.
Step 3: Analyze 'Engaging in active listening during a conversation with a partner' — this clearly involves communication and attention to another person, so it is a relationship behavior.
Step 4: Analyze 'Compromising with a roommate about household chores' — this involves negotiation and cooperation between people, which is a relationship behavior.
Step 5: Analyze 'Offering emotional support to a friend during a difficult time' — this involves empathy and social support, which are key relationship behaviors. Finally, 'Solving a complex math equation independently' does not involve social interaction or relationship dynamics, so it is NOT a relationship behavior.
