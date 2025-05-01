Which of the following best explains why feral children often display atypical social and cognitive behaviors?
A
They lack exposure to normal socialization and language during critical developmental periods.
B
They receive excessive stimulation from their environment, leading to confusion.
C
They are unable to learn due to inherent neurological deficits present from birth.
D
They possess genetic mutations that prevent typical development.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'critical developmental periods' in psychology, which are specific windows in early life when the brain is especially receptive to acquiring certain skills, such as language and social behaviors.
Recognize that feral children are those who have grown up with little or no human contact, often isolated from normal social environments during these critical periods.
Analyze how lack of exposure to social interaction and language during these critical periods can lead to atypical social and cognitive development, as the brain misses essential experiences needed for typical growth.
Evaluate alternative explanations such as excessive stimulation, inherent neurological deficits, or genetic mutations, and consider why these are less supported by psychological research compared to the impact of social deprivation during critical periods.
Conclude that the best explanation is the absence of normal socialization and language exposure during critical developmental periods, which is crucial for typical social and cognitive behaviors to develop.
