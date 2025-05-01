Which of the following best explains why teenagers are more likely to be involved in serious car crashes than adults?
Teenagers are less likely to drive at night, reducing their risk of serious crashes compared to adults.
Teenagers' prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for decision-making and impulse control, is not fully developed, leading to increased risk-taking behaviors.
Teenagers have better reaction times than adults, which makes them more likely to avoid accidents.
Teenagers typically have more driving experience than adults, making them safer drivers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key psychological concept involved in the problem, which is brain development during adolescence, particularly focusing on the prefrontal cortex.
Understand the role of the prefrontal cortex: it is responsible for decision-making, impulse control, and risk assessment.
Recognize that in teenagers, the prefrontal cortex is not fully developed, which can lead to increased impulsivity and risk-taking behaviors.
Connect this neurological development to real-world behavior, explaining why teenagers might engage in more dangerous driving practices compared to adults.
Evaluate the other options by comparing them to this explanation, noting that factors like reaction time, driving experience, and driving at night do not align as well with the psychological evidence about adolescent brain development.
